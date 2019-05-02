Bangladesh U16s beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

LAHORE: Bangladesh U16 won the first three-day match against Pakistan U16 by five wickets in Fatullah on Wednesday, says a PCB press release.

Resuming their second innings at 83 for three and needing 37 more runs for a win, the hosts received an early jolt when medium pacer Ahmad Khan dismissed Aich Mollah (11) on the third ball of the day.

Pakistan U16 made another breakthrough when the other overnight batsman Sakib Shahriar was dismissed by first innings bowling hero Khalid Khan. Shahriar scored 65 off 104 balls, his match winning innings included 11 fours.

Bangladesh U16 completed the chase without any further loss, finishing their second innings at 121 for five in 38.5 overs. Rihad Khan (18) and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi (1) took the team past the target.

Ahmad Khan, Khalid, Farhad Khan and Ali Asfand took a wicket apiece for Pakistan U16. The second three-day match will be played in Khulna from May 5.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U16 148 all out, 50.4 overs (Mohammad Waqas 39, Umer Eman 32, Ali Asfand 17 not out; Mushfiq Hasan 4-37, Ashiqur Rahman 2-22, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 2-47) and 110 all out, 44.3 overs (Sameer Saqib 48, Ahmad Khan 24; Ashiqur Rahman 4-21, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 4-38). Bangladesh U16 139 all out, 45.5 overs (Sakib Shahriar 43, Mofizul Islam Robin 28, Khalid Khan 5-33, Ahmad Khan 3-38) and 121-5, 38.5 overs (Sakib Shahriar 65, Rihad Khan 18 not out; Farhad Khan 1-17, Ahmad Khan 1-26).