SARFRAZ’S SUGGESTION TO PCB

‘Keep departments in limited-overs cricket’

B Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: As pressure mounts on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to realise the importance of departmental cricket, former fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has suggested a way out — keep departments in limited overs competitions to save employment of hundreds of players.

Talking to ‘The News’ from London, the former Test bowler said in a country where finding employment for athletes and players is tough, depriving hundreds of youth of employment would be cruel.

“Every cricketer who has served Pakistan in the past somehow represented departments in his playing days. So why deprive them of jobs now? There is a way out for every challenge,” Sarfraz said.

Sarfraz proposed to keep top departments’ involvement in one-day and T20 cricket. “If the PCB’s Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan wants first-class cricket solely for provincial/regional sides, there is no harm in allowing leading departments to continue playing national one-day and T20 cricket.

“By that way these top departments would get the mileage they require to justify keeping their sports departments intact. Then there will be no role for departments in first class cricket, which seems a matter of concern for the patron,” he said.

“My second point is that during the first class season best players should be made available. The one-day and T20 nationals should be held in days when there is no first class cricket.

“According to my knowledge what departments need is required mileage from their investment on cricket. By staying in the news they would get that. I think there is no harm in keeping top departments part of Pakistan cricket sane first class cricket.”

Sarfraz said it would not be wise to compare our society with England and Australia. “Here where I am living these days (London) and in Australia and in all other major developed countries, people take pride in supporting sports. Be it cricket, football, rugby or any other major Olympic sports, finding sponsorship is all the more easier in western countries.

“In Pakistan, there is no trend or any binding from the government on cooperate sector that ensures consistent support for Pakistan’s major sports. Look at the suffering of hockey in Pakistan. The national hockey team was unable to travel to figure in FIH Pro League because of lack of funds.

“Nowhere have I seen the national games of the country suffering in such a way. No multinational has come forwards to arrange hockey team traveling for Pro League. So the answer is simple unless and until our society develops to a level where we can lure sponsors for sports, coping the western pattern would have disastrous effects,” the former pacer said.

Sarfraz said his suggestions should be thoroughly looked into as there is need to protect country’s sports rather than leaving it at the mercy of disinterested society.