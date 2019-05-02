Shah plans to invite India to National Games

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association’s President Syed Aqil Shah on Wednesday revealed that he plans to invite India and a few other neighbouring nations to send their contingents for token participation in the 33rd National Games, which his province is going to host in Peshawar later this year.

“I want to also invite Bangladesh, Iran, Afghanistan and even India for token participation. It would be my duty to invite India and giving visas to its contingent would be the responsibility of the government,” Aqil Shah told ‘The News’ in an interview from Peshawar.

Shah was quick to add that Gilgit Baltistan would also be given an opportunity to ensure its token participation. He, however, made it clear that those ensuring their token participation would be awarded medals but they would not be part of the tabulation of the event.

The 33rd National Games, which Quetta was supposed to host last month, were shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently. Balochistan was given the 34th edition which the province could organise at an appropriate time next year.

Shah said the actual schedule of the Games was yet to be finalised.

“The dates have not yet been finalised. Personally, it is my desire to hold the Games at the end of September. By doing so we would be able to give at least two months to Pakistan’s contingent to prepare for the 13th South Asian Games, which Nepal will host in Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1-10,” said Shah, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Olympic Association Sports Commission.

Shah said KP had the capability to host such major events in a befitting way. “KP has the best available infrastructure in the country after the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad,” he claimed.

To a query, he said to ensure that the National Games are conducted smoothly his priority would be to host most of the events in Peshawar.

However, he was quick to add that competitions in badminton and one more discipline would be organised at the Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex in Charsadda while archery and baseball could be organised in Mardan.

“We have facilities in other cities as well but if we opt for them then it would create an administrative problem for us,” Shah said.

He also said that they had at their disposal facilities of the Pakistan Air Force, especially for golf, tennis and squash. “I have requested the PAF and they have agreed to give its facilities.”