Venezuela crisis: Protesters gather after Guaido call

CARACAS: Venezuelan opposition supporters have been holding mass protests, a day after violent clashes with government forces.

“We will keep going with more strength than ever,” opposition leader Juan Guaidó tweeted. Pro-government rallies are also taking place.The rival demonstrations come after President Nicolás Maduro said he had stopped an “attempted coup” on Tuesday.

Guaidó says he is backed by members of the armed forces, but Maduro insists he still has their support.In a fiery television address on Tuesday, Maduro accused protesters of “serious crimes” which he said would “not go unpunished”, and said the US was plotting against him.

Guaidó declared himself Venezuela’s interim leader in January and has been recognised by more than 50 countries, including the US, the UK and most in Latin America.But Maduro - backed by Russia, China and the top of the country’s military - has refused to cede leadership to his rival.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said military action was “possible” if necessary but that the US would prefer a peaceful transition of power. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the US against further “aggressive” steps.

The UN meanwhile called on both sides to exercise “maximum restraint”. Student and opposition groups have tweeted images of protesters massing in the streets and of a large security presence.

Government forces have fired tear gas on protesters, while some demonstrators have been seen with Molotov cocktails.The UN Human Rights Office has said it is “extremely worried” by reports of security forces using “excessive” force against demonstrators.

“We call on all sides to show maximum restraint and on the authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly,” spokesperson Marta Hurtado said.But there were also pro-government demonstrations, with President Maduro saying workers were gathering across the country to celebrate May Day. Streets were littered with burnt-out vehicles after Tuesday’s clashes.

The opposition said protests had taken place throughout Venezuela, in the capital and across all its 23 states. UN Secretary General António Guterres has appealed for both sides to avoid violence, while the EU has called for “utmost restraint to avoid the loss of lives and an escalation in tensions”.

The US has reiterated its support for Guaidó.Meanwhile, National Security Adviser John Bolton has accused Russia and Cuba of interfering in Venezuelan politics, claiming Maduro was planning to flee to Cuba but was persuaded to stay by Moscow. But both Russia and Maduro rejected the claim, with a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson accusing the US of conducting an “information war”.

Lavrov spoke to Pompeo on the phone on Wednesday, warning him of grave consequences if the US took further “aggressive” steps in Venezuela, saying US “interference” in the country broke international law.