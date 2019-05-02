close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Ex-chief secretaries hold meeting in Islamabad

National

LAHORE: A meeting of former chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan was held in Islamabad.

Civil services reforms aim at making federation strong and promoting national integration were discussed in the meeting. Brainstorming took place on civil services reforms including recruitment and induction, post-induction training, career path planning and progression, performance management, training and development, compensation and benefits, cadres & composition, posting, allocation of departments and recommendations. Prime Minister’s adviser for institutional reforms & austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain was also among the participants including Najibullah Malik (convener), Khalid Sherdil editor-in-chief & representative of PASOF, Shakil Durrani, Azam Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Farid Khan Waziri, Ashraf Chaudhry and Saeed Mehdi.

