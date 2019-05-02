close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

JI chief says country needs Islamic system of governance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

MINGORA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Wednesday said Pakistan needed Islamic system of governance and not a presidential form of government.

He was speaking at the workers’ convention here at the Grassy Ground. JI provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district chief Muhammad Amin and other leaders of the party were present as well.

Sirajul Haq said exploitation of the nation had continued for the last 70 years, adding that the government was not different in approach and governance from previous ones.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was criticizing Hafeez Sheikh and his economic policies when he was finance minister in

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani’s cabinet. In total frustration, they have now inducted Hafeez Sheikh to come up with economic plans,” he said.

The JI chief said the PTI government was totally directionless in its plans and vision. He scoffed at the government for failure in legislation in the last nine months.

Sirajul Haq said the presidential form of the government was not the solution for the development of the state. The Islamic system is the only way out, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan