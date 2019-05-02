LG Bill to bring revolution in province: minister

OKARA: Provincial Minister for Housing and Development Mian Mehmoodur Rashid has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wants to escape from the country in the name of treatment.

Talking to newsmen during his visit to a shelter home here, he said that the LG Bill 2019 would bring revolution in the province and the powers would be delegated to the lower level. He said that protest of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly against the LG Bill was useless and meaningless. He said that the PTI govt had initiated the work on the LG system according to the constitution. He disclosed that 30 per cent of development funds would now directly go to the village councils. He said that neither Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was going anywhere, nor any change was being brought to the Punjab cabinet.

The minister also visited the wheat procurement centres and directed the staff to ensure transparency in provision of gunny bags to the farmers. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the city on May 4. He said that the PM would inaugurate the New Pakistan Housing Scheme and address a huge public gathering. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, Assistant Commissioner Umar Maqbool and others were also present on the occasion.

WOMAN RAPED: A woman was raped at Chak 51/3R.

Khatoon Bibi of Tibbi Jay Singh village was waiting for a bus at Chak 46/GD bus stop when motorcyclist Hamid came there and offered her lift, which she accepted. On the way, accused Hamid took the woman to a house at Chak 51/3R and gave her drug-mixed food to eat. As a result, she fell unconscious and the accused raped her. Cantonment police have registered a case.

FOUR DRUG PUSHERS HELD: Police arrested four people with liquor here. B-Division police arrested accused Kamran with 20 litre liquor at Palace Chowk, Renala Khurd police arrested accused Sajjad Ahmad with 7 litre liquor at LBDC, Ahmadabad police arrested accused Allah Din with 20 litre liquor and City Renala Khurd police arrested accused Irshad with 20 liter liquor. Separate cases have been registered.