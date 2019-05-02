Ten arrested for gambling on pigeon flight

SIALKOT: Sambrial police arrested 10 persons on the charge of gambling on a pigeon flight. The police raided village Amreekpura and arrested the accused, including, Shahid, Javed, Khurram and Afzal. The police also seized Rs 23,250 stake money and 15 mobile phones from them. A case has been registered against all accused persons.