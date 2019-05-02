close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Ten arrested for gambling on pigeon flight

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

SIALKOT: Sambrial police arrested 10 persons on the charge of gambling on a pigeon flight. The police raided village Amreekpura and arrested the accused, including, Shahid, Javed, Khurram and Afzal. The police also seized Rs 23,250 stake money and 15 mobile phones from them. A case has been registered against all accused persons.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan