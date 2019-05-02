­Brains behind global peace gird up loins

For all practical purposes, think tanks have a lead role to play in carving the shape of global relations in all perspectives including war and peace because in almost all the areas of state actions and strategies, the main brains behind are these think tanks which not only provide true insight into actual realities but also draw roadmaps besides setting goals and targets for future strategies.

The countries that dominate and control the world affairs are virtually run by these think tanks which are considered to be the driving force behind strategic planning. Having visited the USA and China and interacted with some brilliant brains over there, it came to my knowledge that most of the knowledge and research that enables the global powers to ‘rule’ the world comes from think tanks, some of which are prominent while others are not that much conspicuous.

In case of Pakistan, we have plenty of thinkers but very few think tanks that are well equipped with the in-depth knowledge of global happenings and their directions and undercurrents. So, when the news came about Lahore Center for Peace Research (LCPR) making its contributions towards inter-regional cooperation for global peace and stability in collaboration with a Turkish think tank, South Asia Strategic Research Center (GASAM), it gave the impression that this region too is blessed with people having enough gray matter, capacity as well as the concern for shaping a peaceful world.

And, according to information coming from the 2nd International Conference on Global Peace (ICGP) in Istanbul, Turkey held recently under the aegis of these two think tanks, workable solutions were discussed and exchanged among people representing the broad cross-section of public opinion of different continents, as renowned scholars, diplomatic and political dignitaries from 10 countries of Europe and Asia responded very warmly to this pragmatic initiative launched by LCPR which is the brainchild of Pakistan’s former foreign secretary, Shamshad Ahmad Khan.

The over-arching theme of the conference was: “Emergence of Inter-Regional Cooperation: shaping the path of stability and prosperity”. In two academic sessions of the conference, renowned peace scholars from Azerbaijan, China, France, India, Kosovo, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Sri Lanka, Turkey and USA delivered their conference papers which unanimously held that some longstanding regional conflicts become barriers in the way of regional cooperation towards stability and prosperity. They gave the example of Afghanistan and said that longstanding war situation is a hurdle among Central Asia, ECO and South Asian regions with reference to their cooperation for mutual interests.

The conference also emphasized that Asia must capitalize on its own resources and reclaim its role as a balancing factor in the unipolar world by carving out a new niche for itself in the global geo-political matrix. Asian states must rise above sub-regional mode and concentrate on a common Asian cause by concerting their policies on issues of global relevance. It is time they also rose above their differences and resolved conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy and built a legacy of peace for future generations. The most encouraging note came from Major General Ruwan Kulatunga, Commandant Defence Services, Command and Staff College Sri Lanka, who highly appreciated Pakistan’s role against terrorism at regional and global levels which, according to him, ought to be recognized. In this regard, he specially mentioned the role Pakistan played in eliminating terrorism that was exported into Sri Lanka. The Pakistani delegation comprised of Former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmad Khan, Researcher/Scholar and former Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Hassan Askari, Associate Vice President US Institute of Peace (USIP) Washington DC, USA, Moeed Yusuf and journalist and Executive Director, LCPR, Dr. Mujahid Mansoori.

On this occasion, the message sent by the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Sohail Mahmood, was read out by Shamshad Ahmed Khan, whereas the welcome remarks sent by the Speaker Turkish Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Sentop, were conveyed through the Turkish think tank.