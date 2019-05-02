close
Thu May 02, 2019
May 2, 2019

Child killed, four injured in marriage function firing

May 2, 2019

SIALKOT: A child was killed and four others were injured as two persons opened fire in a marriage ceremony over an old enmity at village Laloke in the limits of Sadr police station. According to the police, Ali and his accomplice Ramzan allegedly opened fire in the marriage ceremony of Azam. As a result, Azam’s 10-year-old nephew Sahil, Rehan, Sohail, Arman and Sunil sustained injuries. They were shifted to a hospital where Sahil died. The police have registered a case against the two accused and started investigation.

YOUTH STRANGLED: A youth was strangled by unidentified accused at village Syedanwali in the limits of Sadr police station. According to the police, Dabeer Hussain was strangled by four accused. After killing Dabeer, the accused threw his body in his house.

