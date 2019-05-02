Star-studded teaser of ‘Heer Maan Ja’ released

KARACHI: The blockbuster on-screen jodi Hareem Farooq and Ali Rehman Khan are back together in Geo Films ,IRK Films & Arif Lakhani Films upcoming movie ‘Heer Maan Ja,’ releasing worldwide on Eidul Azha.

‘Heer Maan Ja’ has been directed by Azfar Jafri who has previously directed box office successes Siyaah, Janaan, Parchi and Sherdil and penned by debutant writer Owais Korai Baloch. The teaser also unveils the star studded cast of the film that includes Ali Kazmi, Aminah Sheikh, Sami Khan, Saleem Mairaj, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Mojiz Hasan, Faizan Sheikh, Shamyale Nasir and Abid Ali in pivotal roles, and the big screen comeback of 90’s Lollywood starlet Zara Sheikh. “Heer Maan Ja is the fourth and the biggest (to date) big screen venture for IRK Films and with this project we have made sure we leave no stone unturned to give paisa vasool entertainment to our audience from the first look of the film,” stated Imran Raza Kazmi, the producer of the film.

“After ‘Parchi’, ‘Heer Maan Ja’ is my second collaboration with IRK Films, and we are extremely glad to be able to give the worldwide audience extremely high quality family entertainment,” said Arif Lakhani, the producer of the movie. The over one-minute teaser will leave movie watchers in anticipation of what’s to come next. With some hilarious sequences, action packed pace and catchy tunes, the first look of the upcoming movie takes you into the RJ topsy turvy world of gorgeous Heer (Hareem Farooq) and Kabir (Ali Rehman Khan) who is an architect and a super confident, go getter who constantly runs into bad luck, and thus begins the roller coaster ride for the two. ‘Heer Maan Ja’ will be distributed by Distribution Club. IRK Films has introduced some new faces on the big screen including Siyaah stars Ahmed Ali Akbar and Hareem Farooq along with Janaan actors Hania Aamir and Bilal Ashraf. Moreover, the production house film ‘Parchi’ that was a hit on the box office.