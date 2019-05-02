PTI to change fate of the poor: CM

NANKANA SAHIB: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf has come to power with an agenda to change the condition of the poor.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute flats among 208 labourers at a Labour Colony in Warburton on Wednesday, he said that the government would protect the rights of the labourers and poor. He said that the labourers constructed houses of the people, but unfortunately they were deprived of their own houses. He said that the voice, which had been raised for the rights of the labourers in Chicago, has now spread across the world.

The chief minister said that the Labour Day was first observed in Pakistan in 1972, but nothing had so far been done for the welfare of the labourers. He said that a political party had raised the slogan of “Roti, Kapra Aur Makan” just to get votes. He vowed to construct labour colonies in all districts of the province.

Buzdar said that the provincial cabinet had approved the Labour Policy 2018 while the minimum salary of the workers had been increased. The minimum salary of an unskilled worker would be Rs 16,500 and of skilled worker from Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000, he added. He said that modern medical facilities would be provided to the labourers in social security hospitals and these hospitals would be made the centre of excellence. He said that social security hospitals would be constructed for labourers in Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha and Rahimyar Khan while the social security hospital in Kot Lakhpat Jail would be upgraded.

He announced increasing the workers welfare grant from Rs 100,000 to Rs 200,000 and death grant from Rs 500,000 to Rs 600,000 under the Workers Welfare Board. He said that the child labour would be eliminated in the province and modern education would be provided to the children. He said that financial assistance would also be provided to the parents of those children. He said that health Insaf cards would be given to retired labourers and a complaint cell was also going to be set up for the labourers. He said that health Insaf cards would be given to seven million families in the Punjab and the limit of each card would be Rs 725,000.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, shelter homes had been constructed for the poor and travellers to spend night in a respectable way, the CM said, adding that now there was no need to spend nights in open places and on roads.

He said that 70 acre land had been earmarked for the construction of Baba Guru Nanak International University in Nankana. He announced constructing Police Lines, Land Record Centre and another Nadra Centre in Nankana. He also announced launching Labour Colony Town-II in Warburton. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said that the district had been badly neglected during the last 70 years. He said that those, who remained in power, deliberately deprived the people of the area of basic facilities, like education and health. He said that the girls of the area were forced to study in big cities due to unavailability of higher educational institutions.

Provincial Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid, in her address, said that 88,000 health Insaf cards would be distributed among the residents of Nankana district. She said that facilities were being provided to the masses according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed, MPA Mian Atif, former tehsil nazim Shahzad Khalid Khan, Allama Mohibul Nabi Tahir, Deputy Commissioner Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Muhammad Naveed and ASP Arslan Shahzaib were also present on the occasion.