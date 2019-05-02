Mubashar Sarwar laid to rest

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar’s elder brother Mubashar Sarwar Malik, who died on April 30, was laid to rest in his ancestral city Gujrat on Wednesday.

His funeral prayer was offered in Chah Tarhang in the presence of thousands of grieved people. Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Dr Khurram Shahzad, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat, President Gujrat Bar Shamshad Malli, former MPA Imran Zafar, former mayor Gujrat Haji Nasir, all UC chairmen, office-bearers of Gujrat Press Club, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) officers - Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Shahid Nizami, Tariq Wattoo, Rauf Bajwa, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, DSO Nadeem Qaiser, SBP chief consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer of Mubashar Sarwar Malik.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his grief and sorrow on the death of Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar’s elder brother Mubashar Sarwar Malik. In his condolence message on Wednesday, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said late Mubashar Sarwar Malik was a pious man and it’s definitely a great loss for the entire family.