PCB urged to reform country’s club cricket

LAHORE: Chairman Cannon cricket Sheikh M Ismial has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a complete reform of country’s club cricket system.

In a statement he said that there is a need of strengthening the club cricket of the country and with that the national cricket set up will automatically had a solid base. He said that it is a right time to transform club on professional lines.

He reminded the golden era of Pakistan cricket when cricketers like Wasim Akram, Abdul Qadir, Inzamamul Haq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Waqar Younis, Aaqib Javed, Younis Khan, Kamran Akmal and several other are the product of club cricket.

He further stated that they are promoting club cricket in their second Challenge Cup for clubs which will be officiated by best match officials and with that a proper standard will be set in city’s cricket.