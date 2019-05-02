close
Thu May 02, 2019
AFP
May 2, 2019

Liverpool aim to spoil Messi’s CL dream

Sports

AFP
May 2, 2019

BARCELONA: Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool are ready to end Lionel Messi’s Champions League (CL) mission by beating Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Messi has been rested for Barca’s last two league games and appears more motivated than ever in Europe, after pledging to “bring that beautiful cup back to Camp Nou” at the start of the season.

But Klopp has warned his players not to focus only on the Argentinian. “It’s not only about Messi but of course it’s about him as well,” Klopp said at a press conference on Tuesday. “Can we concentrate on Messi? We should in a lot of moments but if we only concentrate on him there are 10 other world-class players who can decide the game as well.

