Real Madrid Club win cricket title

LAHORE: Real Madrid cricket Club defeated Eyora Qalandars Cricket Club by 7 runs in the final match to win Pakistan Day Cricket Tournament at Valencia, Spain on Wednesday.

According to information made available here eight teams - Real Madrid club, Eyora Cricket Club, Porto Zalmi Club, Valencia King, Mislata United Club, Indian XI, Patrick XI and Alpha Club participated in the event.

Real Madrid cricket Club scored 74 runs in six overs in the final match while playing first. In reply, Eyora Qalandars Cricket Club could muster only 68 runs and lost the final by a narrow margin. President Pak Valencia Association Mehar Jamshed Ahmed, Ch Hayat Warriach, Shahid Araen and local social leader Ana Isabel were the guests of honour.