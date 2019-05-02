UK military cricket team’s Pak tour ends

LAHORE: The two weeks tour of UK military cricket team to Pakistan came to a conclusion on Wednesday. UK military cricket team played matches in Lahore, Islamabad and Abbottabad during their tour.

According to British High Commission Islamabad, players of RMAS and PMA Cricket team with the British Deputy High Commissioner, Richard Crowder played against several military teams, including against the PMA Cricket Team in Abbottabad, the Army X Corps Young Officers in Islamabad, and the Pak Army IV Corps team in Lahore. They also played the British Council’s DOSTI team at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and the British High Commission team in Saidpur.

The DOSTI programme aims to create a difference by breaking social barriers to promote community engagement by making sports an integral part of the youth in Karachi. It facilitates youth development in select locations in Karachi by working through schools, local sports clubs, civil society partners and other stakeholders to engage both in-school and out of school youth in activities that promote intergroup understanding and interaction.

Deputy UK High Commissioner Richard Crowder said: “I am delighted that we could welcome the cricket team of the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, only a month before the Cricket World Cup is hosted in England and Wales”.

The morning which the team spent with participants from the British Council’s DOSTI programme was particularly important. “I am pleased that we were able to demonstrate the power of sport to help young people in Pakistan unleash their potential. DOSTI stands for friendship, something which defines the relationship between our two countries”.