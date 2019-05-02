Pakistan clinch Asian Rugby Div III title

LAHORE: Pakistan won the Asian Rugby Championship Division-III (C) against Uzbekistan after leveling the series 1-1 here at Pakistan Rugby Academy on Wednesday.

Earlier Pakistan thumped Uzbekistan 43-13 in the first match while the hosts lost the second match 38-24. Pakistan won the championship on basis of better points in both the games, which further brightened Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the Asian Rugby Division-II.

Uzbekistan started well against the hosts and scored first try in the first minute to earn 5-0 lead. The visitors continued to dominate and kept on scoring to gain healthy 31-7 lead in the first half.

The hosts made a good comeback in the second half as they scored a try and converted it to make it 31-14. Uzbekistan once again made their presence felt and scored a try and converted it enhance their lead to 38-14. Pakistani players also showed their potential and played exceptional rugby to score two tries to make it 38-24 before the end of the second half.

Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) patron Lt Gen (r) Ashraf Saleem was chief guest at the concluding ceremony and he gave away prizes to players of both the teams. Also present on the occasion were PRU chairman Fawzi Khawaja, president Arif Saeed, vice president Yahya Bhatti, POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood, German Ambassador and rugby lovers.