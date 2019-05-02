Semenya loses landmark challenge against IAAF rules

LAUSANNE: South African runner Caster Semenya on Wednesday lost her court challenge against IAAF rules forcing female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels, but judges voiced concern with the “discriminatory” regulations.

The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport means that women with elevated testosterone will have to take suppressive treatment if they wish to compete against women in certain events.

The verdict triggered emotional reactions following a charged legal battle over increasingly complex questions of gender, which are likely have far-reaching consequences for the future of women’s sport.

In a 2-1 decision, CAS judges dismissed Semenya’s appeal against the measures imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that compel “hyperandrogenic” athletes — or those with “differences of sexual development” (DSD) — to artificially lower their testosterone levels.

The judges said that although the rules are “discriminatory...such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF’s aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics in the Restricted Events.”

In a statement issued by her lawyers, double Olympic champion Semenya said that “for a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down.”

“But this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world.”

South Africa, which has accused the IAAF of seeking to violate women’s bodies, said it was “disappointed” with the judgement. The IAAF said it was “grateful” for the verdict and that the DSD rules — first adopted last year but suspended pending the legal battle — will come into affect on May 8. The athletics governing body has maintained that the rules are necessary to ensure all female athletes can see “a path to success”.It has stressed that DSD athletes with male levels of testosterone benefit from increased bone and muscle size in a manner similar to men who have gone through puberty.

While the court said there was insufficient evidence to throw out the regulations now, it “expressed some serious concerns as to the future practical application of these DSD Regulations.” Judges specifically raised the issues “unintentional non-compliance,” given the difficulty of maintaining artificially suppressed testosterone levels, and possible side-effects of mandated hormone treatment.