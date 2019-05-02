National Sailing begins tomorrow

KARACHI: National Sailing Championship 2019 will begin here near Clifton Beach from Friday (tomorrow). The three-day event will be conested in Olympic classes which include 470, Laser Standard and RSX, also called windsurfing.

Pakistan Sailing Federation’s (PSAF) secretary Commander Muhammad Akram Tariq said it was going to be a tough competition due to strong wind conditions these days. “The performance of Laser class will also be considered for participation in Al-Bareh International Sailing Regatta which will be held in Bahrain in the middle of next month,” Tariq said.