Goalkeeper Iker stable after heart attack

LISBON: Veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas was stable in hospital after suffering a heart attack in training, his club Porto said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who has 167 Spain caps and played more than 500 games for Real Madrid, suffered what the Portuguese club called an “acute myocardial infarction” in training on Wednesday.

The club´s statement on Wednesday afternoon said that “the session was interrupted to provide assistance. It went on that Casillas was in a Porto hospital “well, stable and his heart problem solved.”In addition to domestic honours with Real and Porto, Casillas has won one World Cup, two Euros and three Champions Leagues.