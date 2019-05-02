close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 2, 2019

Goalkeeper Iker stable after heart attack

Sports

AFP
May 2, 2019

LISBON: Veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas was stable in hospital after suffering a heart attack in training, his club Porto said on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who has 167 Spain caps and played more than 500 games for Real Madrid, suffered what the Portuguese club called an “acute myocardial infarction” in training on Wednesday.

The club´s statement on Wednesday afternoon said that “the session was interrupted to provide assistance. It went on that Casillas was in a Porto hospital “well, stable and his heart problem solved.”In addition to domestic honours with Real and Porto, Casillas has won one World Cup, two Euros and three Champions Leagues.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports