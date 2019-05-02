160,000 year-old remains of human relative found in Tibet

PARIS: Scientists said Wednesday they had unearthed the 160,000-year-old remains of an early human relative in mountainous Tibet — a discovery that could transform our understanding of how early man adapted to life at altitude.

A team of researchers traced the DNA of a jawbone found in a cave on the Tibetan Plateau to the Denisovans, a defunct cousin of modern humans. It is the first time Denisovan remains have been found outside the Siberian cave that gave them their name and suggests early human relatives lived at altitude for tens of thousands of years longer than previously thought.

The fossilised remains of an early human cousin found in the mountains of Tibet proves mankind adapted to live at high altitude far earlier than previously thought, scientists said Wednesday.

Contemporaries of the Neanderthals — and like them, possibly wiped out by anatomically modern man, Homo sapiens — the Denisovans first came to light a decade ago.Their existence was determined through a piece of finger bone and two molars unearthed at the Denisova Cave in southern Siberia’s Altai Mountains and dated to some 80,000 years ago.