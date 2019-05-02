Protests, arrests worldwide to mark May Day

PARIS: Paris riot police fired teargas as they squared off against demonstrators among tens of thousands of May Day protesters, who flooded the city Wednesday in a test for France's zero-tolerance policy on street violence.

Tensions were palpable as a heady mix of labour unionists, "yellow vest" demonstrators and anti-capitalists gathered in the French capital, putting security forces on high alert. Ahead of the main march, the city was on lockdown with more than 7,400 police and gendarmes deployed with orders from President Emmanuel Macron to take an "extremely firm stance" if faced with violence.

Clashes briefly erupted on Montparnasse Boulevard, where hundreds of anti-capitalist "black bloc" activists pushed to the front of the gathering crowd, hurling bottles and other projectiles at police, who fired tear gas and stingball grenades, an AFP correspondent said.

Spanish unions march to pressure Socialists on reforms: Unions used traditional May Day marches across Spain on Wednesday to call on the Socialist Party, which is likely to head the government after last Sunday’s election, for pension rises and a roll-back of tough labor legislation.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who won 123 seats in the 350-seat parliament, must fix labor market reforms imposed by a conservative government from 2012, union leaders told people celebrating International Worker’s Day.

“The result of the election has given us the opportunity to face what the unions believe is a political priority; the fight against inequality,” Unai Sordo, the head of Spain’s largest union, CCOO, said as thousands prepared to march through the center of Madrid and other towns and cities across the country.

Russian police detain over 100 people: Russian riot police and national guardsmen detained more than 100 people during May Day protests on Wednesday, sometimes using extreme force to take into custody anti-government activists, Reuters witnesses and a rights monitoring group said.

OVD-Info, the monitoring group, said 124 people had been detained across Russia, and that most of the detentions, 68, had taken place in St Petersburg where several hundred people had taken to the streets calling for fair elections.

Police brutally detained several people, dragging them into police vans, according to Reuters witnesses. Some protesters carried banners saying “For fair elections” and “Petersburg against United Russia,” a reference to Russia’s ruling party which supports President Vladimir Putin.

Istanbul police detains dozens as Turkey marks May 1: Istanbul police detained dozens of people who were trying to hold a May day rally at city centre square on Wednesday in defiance of a protest ban.

Some 127 people were detained attempting to make their way to an unauthorised demonstration at Taksim Square, a traditional focal point of protest in the city, according to Istanbul police, who barricaded nearby roads including the bustling Istiklal Avenue. Protesters were pinned roughly to police vehicles during the arrests, AFP correspondents said, while tourists in the area were also subjected to baggage searches. The annual workers' holiday is often marked by confrontation between demonstrators and police. Several thousand people were able to attend an officially-approved event in the Istanbul district of Bakirkoy, including members of workers' unions and opposition political parties, a correspondent said. Tensions are heightened in Istanbul after March 31 local elections. The opposition's Ekrem Imamoglu narrowly defeated the candidate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to become Istanbul mayor but the AKP has officially requested a rerun of the vote in the city.