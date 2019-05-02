US military action in Venezuela ‘possible’: Pompeo

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the administration of President Donald Trump was prepared to take military action to stem the crisis in Venezuela.

“The president has been crystal clear and incredibly consistent. Military action is possible. If that’s what’s required, that’s what the United States will do,” Pompeo said on Fox Business Network.

Pompeo said the US would prefer a peaceful transition of power, with President Nicolas Maduro leaving and new elections held to choose new leaders.“But the president has made clear in the event that there comes a moment — and we will all have to make decisions about when that moment is and the president will ultimately have to make that decision — he’s prepared to do that if that’s what’s required.“

In a separate interview with CNN, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Pompeo would be speaking later today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the situation.Bolton and Pompeo have accused Russia and Cuba of standing in the way of a change in the regime in Caracas.

Pompeo said Tuesday that Maduro was set to leave the country for Cuba but apparently was talked out of it by the Russians.“The Russians like nothing better than putting a thumb in our eye,” Bolton said. “They’re using the Cubans as surrogates. They’d love to get effective control of a country in this hemisphere.”

“It’s not ideological, it’s just good old fashioned power politics. That’s why we have the Monroe doctrine which we’re dusting off in this administration, why the president indicated last night that the Cubans better think long and hard about what their role is,” he added.However, the Pentagon on Wednesday appeared to downplay any active planning to directly intervene in Venezuela to topple President Nicolas Maduro, telling Congress it had not been given orders to prepare for war and stressing support for diplomacy.

Asked whether the U.S. military had been given instructions to prepare for a military conflict, perhaps by prepositioning troops, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger said: “We of course always review available options and plan for contingencies.” “But in this case we have not been given (the) sort of orders that you’re discussing, no,” Wheelbarger told the House Armed Services Committee.

Cubans protest US sanctions as Trump raises pressure on Venezuela: Millions of Cubans took to the streets on Wednesday in protest over new sanctions imposed on the Caribbean island by the Trump administration and U.S. efforts to topple the government of socialist ally Venezuela.

“We will give a strong, firm and revolutionary response to the statements loaded with threats, provocations, lies and slander of the Yankee empire,” tweeted Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel as dawn broke over Havana. The annual marches across the Communist-run country, marking International Workers Day, provided the first opportunity to publicly protest a U.S. offensive against socialism in the region declared by U.S. national security advisor John Bolton late last year. That was followed by a series of new sanctions against Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua and the appearance of shortages of basic goods on the island.

“We denounce the maneuvers aimed at destabilizing the left and progressive governments, particularly in Venezuela and Nicaragua,” according to a statement read at the start of the march in Havana’s historic Revolution Plaza.

The Cuban government has proved unable to counter new U.S. sanctions and attacks on Nicaragua and especially Venezuela, Western diplomats say. “They are doing what they can through diplomatic channels to support dialogue in Venezuela and certainly still have influence with African and other developing countries,” a European ambassador said. “And they are certainly using the situation to strengthen political support at home and drum up support abroad where they can. There is not much more they can do,” he said.