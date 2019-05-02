Residents seek action against ‘land mafia’ for leveling graves

NOWSHERA: The residents here on Wednesday threatened to block the Nowshera-Mardan road and besiege the Nowshera Kalan Police Station if the action was not taken against the members of the alleged land mafia levelling graves for constructing shopping plazas at Bajaur Qabaristan in Nowshera Kalan.

Speaking at a press conference, Hayatullah, Ghaffar Khan, Murtaza Khan, Nisar, Shah Alam and others requested the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court and the inspector general of police to help them reclaim the land of the graveyard from the land mafia.

They said though they had obtained a stay order from the court, the land mafia was constructing a shopping plaza at the graveyard land with the alleged connivance of the Nowshera Kalan Police Station officials.

The residents said that graves were being levelled at the Bajaur Qabristan at Nowshera Kalan in violation of the verdicts of the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court.

They said that they had bought the piece of land for the graveyard 38 years back and had been burying their dead there, but members of the land mafia were trying to occupy it.