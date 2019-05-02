close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Residents seek action against ‘land mafia’ for leveling graves

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

NOWSHERA: The residents here on Wednesday threatened to block the Nowshera-Mardan road and besiege the Nowshera Kalan Police Station if the action was not taken against the members of the alleged land mafia levelling graves for constructing shopping plazas at Bajaur Qabaristan in Nowshera Kalan.

Speaking at a press conference, Hayatullah, Ghaffar Khan, Murtaza Khan, Nisar, Shah Alam and others requested the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court and the inspector general of police to help them reclaim the land of the graveyard from the land mafia.

They said though they had obtained a stay order from the court, the land mafia was constructing a shopping plaza at the graveyard land with the alleged connivance of the Nowshera Kalan Police Station officials.

The residents said that graves were being levelled at the Bajaur Qabristan at Nowshera Kalan in violation of the verdicts of the Supreme Court and the Peshawar High Court.

They said that they had bought the piece of land for the graveyard 38 years back and had been burying their dead there, but members of the land mafia were trying to occupy it.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar