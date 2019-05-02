close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Explosives seized

Peshawar

MARDAN: The police recovered huge quantity of explosive material from a car on Wednesday and arrested two accused in the limits of Rustam Police Station, a press release said. Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered 75kg explosive material, 500 meters prima cord and 28 detonators from a car on the Buner Road. Two accused were arrested and shifted to an undisclosed place for interrogation.

