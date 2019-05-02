Explosives seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: The police recovered huge quantity of explosive material from a car on Wednesday and arrested two accused in the limits of Rustam Police Station, a press release said. Acting on a tip-off, the police recovered 75kg explosive material, 500 meters prima cord and 28 detonators from a car on the Buner Road. Two accused were arrested and shifted to an undisclosed place for interrogation.
