Efforts stressed to promote interfaith harmony

PESHAWAR: Over 300 students from across the country showed up at the three-day conference organised by Department of Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The purpose of the conference is to promote interfaith harmony and initiate dialogue on diversity and to bring together people from different faiths under one roof. Secretary Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai welcomed the participants. He said that tolerance was need of the hour and this platform gave a change to minority and Muslim youth to share a table and find ways to promote peace and tolerance.

Maqsood Ahmed Salfi praised the youth for coming from across the country and called for efforts to promote interfaith harmony. Advocate Ali Gohar briefed the students about minority rights in the Constitution and the role of majority and state. Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, spoke about safeguarding minority rights under the constitution and the role of council. He said that Muslims were killed in New Zealand and Christians were killed in Sri Lanka to create misunderstanding among the followers of various religions but we have to be vigilant and act with tolerance.