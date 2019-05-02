New H-8 college principal assumes charge

Islamabad : After assuming the charge of the office of the principal at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, Professor Qasim Masood pledged to improve the learning environment on campus.

During a staff meeting on campus, he said he would unveil the 'college improvement plan' soon for whose execution, the role of teachers would be crucial.

“I would like to see this college reach the new heights of excellence,” he said.

Professor Mehdi Hussain welcomed the new principal and said the H-8 College had highly qualified teachers, who would continue working for the improvement of the academic standards at the college.

Prof Waseem Ahmed Khan named few teachers saying they really want to contribute to the betterment of the institution with enthusiasm.

“All teaching staff is committed to improving student achievements," he said.

At the end of the meeting, Vice Principal Prof Javaid Iqbal Mughal said the college improvement plan needed some volunteer teachers, who could spare time to work with the administration.

He asked the willing teaching staff to come forward to voluntarily work in college committees.