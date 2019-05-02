Big rallies taken out to mark Labour Day

Rawalpindi : Trade unionists from different organisation held big rallies on Wednesday to commemorate Labour Day.

All Pakistan Hydro Workers Union, Pakistan Railways Workers Union, All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation Welfare Union, PWD Workers Union, Sanitary Workers Union, Municipal Labour Union, Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaaz, Pakistan Federation Union, Attock Oil Refinery Employees Union, Murree Brewery Workers Union, Koh-i-Noor Textile Mills Union and several workers of other trade unions took out rallies to pay tributes to the martyrs of Chicago.

Several participants in rallies hanged ‘roti’ around their necks demanding of the government to consider the financial difficulties of labourers sympathetically.

The rallies were taken out on Murree Road and Kutcherry Chowk where participants carrying banners and placards in their hands chanted full throated slogans against ever-increasing inflation coupled with unemployment in the country. They demanded of the government to implement of ‘Labour Laws’ in all organisations in letter and spirit to protect the future of employees.

The rallies started from Kutcherry Chowk and culminated at Rawalpindi Press Club where trade leaders of trade unionists addressed the participants.

A large number of Utility Store Corporation (USC) workers tried to march towards D-Chowk but Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad requested them to stop going towards the D-Chowk.

All Pakistan Hydro Workers Union Chairman Javed Iqbal Baloch and Zonal Chairman Tariq Niazi during their addresses paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Chicago saying the skyrocketing prices and increasing unemployment was creating uncertainty among youth.

All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation Welfare Association Senior Vice President Malik Muhammad Ameer in his address said that they wanted to proceed to D-Chowk but DC, Islamabad requested them to stop the rally. “He demanded that the government should restore the subsidy on petroleum, sugar, ghee, rice, wheat and other edibles, as well as allow cheaper electricity rate to the low income domestic consumers.

The Sanitary Workers Union Chairman Changez Bhatti and PWD Workers Union Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Fayyaz appealed to the government to provide relief to the public. They demanded of the government to increase their salaries according to inflation ratio.