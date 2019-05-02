close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Rights of workers to be ensured

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Wednesday said that the government is committed to ensure the basic rights to all citizens especially the rights of deprived segment and workers. She expressed these views in a message on the occasion of ‘Labour Day’.

Dr Mazari said that today is the day for not just honouring our workers but to also realise how far we have to go to give them their right to health, education and basic security of work plus a rational minimum wage.

She said the provision of basic rights to everyone including the rights of workers all guaranteed under our Constitution. She reaffirmed her commitment and said all out efforts are being made to ensure the basic rights to all our citizens especially the rights of deprived segment and workers

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad