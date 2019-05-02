Rights of workers to be ensured

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Wednesday said that the government is committed to ensure the basic rights to all citizens especially the rights of deprived segment and workers. She expressed these views in a message on the occasion of ‘Labour Day’.

Dr Mazari said that today is the day for not just honouring our workers but to also realise how far we have to go to give them their right to health, education and basic security of work plus a rational minimum wage.

She said the provision of basic rights to everyone including the rights of workers all guaranteed under our Constitution. She reaffirmed her commitment and said all out efforts are being made to ensure the basic rights to all our citizens especially the rights of deprived segment and workers