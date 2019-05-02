Where the ‘Safe City Project’ has gone?

Islamabad : A surge has been observed in the crimes in the twin-cities, from murders to burglaries to dacoities to car/bike lifting to mugging to other common street crimes, even gun shooting and knife rampage in Rawalpindi over the last couple of months.

The wave of street crimes and heinous offenses are escalating day by day because of failure of Safe City Project due to certain reasons, people responsible for keeping peace in the society.

The concept of Safe City Project launched back in 2010, during the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Government, when terrorism was at its peak, country infused hundreds of millions of rupees if not billions in this country wide project to not only fight terrorism and protect the citizens, but also to control crimes of all type.

But in 2016, during the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) regime, under the project the network of security cameras and scanners was expanded manifolds, covering vast parts of urban areas, especially the major cities and even some towns.

Needless to say that the project ran into snags right from the time of launch because of import and installation of faulty scanners, bad quality cameras, ill designed network, untrained and inefficient staff and what not.

However, with the passage of time and with criticism continuing to pour in, challenging the affectivity and efficiency of the whole scheme of things behind the ‘Safe City Project’, revamping of the whole system was carried out.

Again tall claims as to how the project would be going to help identify and track the criminals and would eventually bring the crime rate considerably down remained a far cry.

The whole network of CCTVs and security check point cameras has not produced the desired results as were envisaged and to quote a few major incidents in which this system faltered badly were the kidnapping of Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Tahir Dawar, who was taken away from his home in Sector G-10 and eventually his dead body was found from Nangarhar province in Afghanistan.

Unfortunately the footage of SP Dawar getting out of his house accompanied by some persons was available but the quality was so poor that the police and the investigating agencies failed to recognise them and failed to make timely intervention!

Even in the latest incident of murder of a Chinese national, who was staying in a facility in F-7/1 and whose dead body was found at a deserted place near Iqbal Town in Khanna Police Station jurisdiction, the network of this ‘Safe City Project’ could provide no help in investigations.

The deceased Chinese national was captured on only four cameras of ‘Safe City Project’ and then he was lost. The Islamabad Police took help from the CCTV cameras installed privately by citizens through which he was last seen in the back of the Faisal Mosque and there the trail got blind.

During the first year of installation of these CCTVs and security cameras network in the federal capital, the Islamabad Police claimed that they prevented or resolved almost 1,000 cases with the help of these cameras.

But over the last two years the performance of this ‘Safe City Project’ nosedived, mainly because of the poor imagery of these cameras as well as the staff sitting in the Control Room and monitoring the whole situation round the clock.

There are tangible indicators reflecting the inefficiency of the whole project as the crime rate, instead of showing a dip, registered an alarming increase. The Islamabad Police had been unable to take adequate and effective assistance from ‘Safe City Project’ network to identify culprits involved in various crimes, especially the car/motorcycle lifting incidents.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who was first made in-charge of the ‘Safe City Project’ disclosed that there were a total of 1,929 cameras installed under the project at strategic locations all over the federal capital. But now only around 1,200 are operational and their performance also is erratic because of poor quality of resolution.

“Another factor contributing towards the failure of this project is shortage of staff and lack of training. During the times of the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, the department was running in three shifts of eight hours each. However, now it has been reduced to only two shifts and those are also working with shortage of staff and most of them are unskilled in techniques of monitoring,” the DSP told ‘The News’.

“The most worrying aspect in this ‘Safe City Project’ is that the cameras installed don’t have night vision capability and the whole set up becomes blind after sunset,” he concluded.