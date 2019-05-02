close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Distinction for student

Lahore

LAHORE: Naufil Sakran, a student of Mathematics Department at the GC University, Lahore, has won the National Calculus Contest 2019 hosted by Sukkur IBA University. Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, GCU Vice-Chancellor, congratulated Naufil on winning the contest. A total of 130 students participated in the competition from various universities from across Pakistan. Out of which, only 30 qualified for the semi finals and five competed in the Grand Finale.

