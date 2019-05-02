New LG system to be a game changer: Tareen

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Jehangir Khan Tareen has said the new local government system would be truly represent the grassroots and prove a real game changer.

Flanked by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and other cabinet members, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Jehangir Khan Tareen said the new LG system would provide solution to the people’s problems at their doorstep.

He also said that separate accounts would be opened by the government for the neighbourhood and village councils through which funds would be provided directly. The PTI central leader stated the new LG system was purely according to the vision of PM Imran Khan who wanted empowerment of people in letter and spirit. To a question related to the objection of his participation in official meetings, Tareen stated that he had been assigned this responsibility by the prime minister himself.

The Punjab Law and LG Minister Raja Basharat said that the criticism by of the new LG system the opposition was baseless as it was given sufficient time to come up with amendments to the bill. He said all the hue and cry raised by the PML-N was meant to divert attention from the corruption of its leaders. Raja also said the new LG system would be empowered through information technology such as e-tendering, e-taxation, pension management system, etc.