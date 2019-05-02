close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

Two arrested in FIA raids

Lahore

May 2, 2019

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted a mega operation against copyrights violators, book piracy and government drug stealers.

Deputy Director, FIA Faisalabad, Jamil Ahmad while following the directions of Director FIA Punjab zone-II, Dr Muhammad Tariq, conducted three raids on complaints against copyrights violation, book piracy and government drug stealers.

In the first raid a team comprising Assistant Director Mian Sabir Hussain, Sub Inspector Taimoor Haider, constables Shahzad Bashir and Gulzar conducted a raid on the complaint of one Muhammad Waseem, Manager Ali Baba Tailors, against New Ali Baba Tailors Shop at Mohallah Nishatabad and seized stitched suits on which stickers of “Ali Baba Tailors” were affixed. The accused could not justify about the violation of copyrights of Registered Trade Mark. A case has been registered after arresting the accused. In the second raid, an FIA team comprising Sub Inspector Abid Hussain Gill and Muhammad Awais accompanied by a drug inspector raided a house in Karim Town Satiana Road Faisalabad. The FIA had received information that accused Muhammad Ahmad and Kamal Yousaf are involved in stealing and selling Government Property Medicine (Not For Sale). During the raid, the FIA team seized following government Property medicine, Profol Injection 225, Optopred Eye Drops 12, Ceplo Injection 35, Dimeco Syrup 50 bottles, Salmicort Inhalers 65, Euglucon Tablets 90, Warfin Tablets 700, Cephronate Injections 45 and 15500 Glucophage Tablets. One accused Muhammad Ahmad was arrested.

In the third raid, an FIA team comprising Muhammad Javed, Nauman Shahid and Muhammad Nazir seized pirated books of different publishers from a shop.

