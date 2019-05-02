tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 955 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Ten people died and 1,051 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 610 victims were badly injured and removed to hospitals. Around 432 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.
