Momentum Tech moot concludes

KARACHI: The third edition of two-day Momentum Tech Conference has concluded after hosting hundreds of startups, workshops, hackathon, key note sessions and panel discussions on tech, digital and entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan, a statement said.

Participants, investors, technologists and local and global organisations attended the event and engaged to train, develop and bring forward the disruptive and innovative technologies to the world of tomorrow, the handout said.

It said representatives from notable organisations including Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Google, Jazz, and McKinsey were among many others who took part in it and addressed the challenges, these young startups face.

Momentum Tech Conference 2019 was a combined effort of various partners of Momentum, including Easy Tickets for ticketing, Covalent for Fintech Hackathon, TPL E-ventures as venture capital partner, Daftarkhawan for investor management, Virtual Force for Startup 100, Radical and Impact Dynamics for conducting workshops amongst others.