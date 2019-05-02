Fed ponders conflicting data as it prepares rate decision

Washington: The US Federal Reserve, faced with conflicting economic data that complicate its decision-making, opened the second day of policy deliberations on Wednesday.

The central bankers are widely expected to keep the benchmark lending rate where it is despite a blistering Twitter attack by President Donald Trump on the first day of the meeting. But some economists have joined Trump´s call to slash the key rate, which affects all types of borrowing, from credit cards to home loans. After four increases last year, it now stands in a range of 2.25-2.5 percent.

And some agree with Trump that the last increase in December was a mistake. Trump slammed the Federal Reserve for "incessantly" raising interest rates and said cutting rates by a full percentage point would make the economy surge.

The political pressure complicates the job of Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- whom Trump appointed -- because even if he is inclined to roll back some of the rate increases, doing so could undermine the central bank´s credibility.

Powell will have ample opportunity to explain his rationale at the press conference he holds after every meeting. In the first two meetings of the year of the rate-setting Federal Open Markets Committee, policymakers made it clear they planned to hold off on any further moves until there are clear signs of the direction of the economy. Data this week have added to the confused crosscurrents: private sector hiring surged in April, but inflation remains stubbornly far below the Fed´s 2 percent target.