Pakistan among top ten importers of US-grown pulses

KARACHI: Pakistan is presently among the top ten importers in the world of each of the US-grown cool season pulses, including chickpeas, lentils, and dry peas, industry officials said on Wednesday.

“The relationship between Pakistani buyers and US suppliers should be cultivated to build an understanding of each others’ needs and capabilities as well as establish mutual trust in

doing business together,” JoAnne Wagner, US Consul General said addressing a seminar.

The discussion titled “USA Pulses - the Standard for Quality” was jointly organised by Office of Agricultural Affairs, US Embassy and the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council, with an aim to provide participating industry officials an opportunity to highlight US pulses’ exports to Pakistan and their continued expansion.

Wagner, keynoting the session, emphasised that opportunities for trade between the two countries were truly endless and appreciated that a talk on this topic, being held for the first time in Karachi, had drawn a significant attendance from concerned sectors.

The seminar was told that imports from the US mostly consisted of chickpeas, lentils, and yellow peas and the US pulse industry believed that exports to Pakistan would grow

steadily over the next several years.

The US industry representatives at the meeting shared production, consumption, and export outlook for US pulses, while Pakistani stakeholders discussed market opportunities and challenges. A speaker observed that the selling advantage of the US pulses was their high and consistent quality.

Casey Bean, agricultural counselor at the US Embassy in Islamabad, said, "We are very proud to be working with USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council, their members, and the Pakistan Pulses Importers Association”.

"Whether part of a traditional Pakistani meal or something uniquely American, I am sure that our pulses will find a welcome spot at the table," Bean commented.