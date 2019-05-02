FBR likely to sustain Rs3bln losses in five days

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated three billion rupees in losses for less than a week after the authority significantly slashed sales tax rates on petroleum products, sources said on Wednesday.

The FBR notified significant reduction in sales tax rates on petroleum products for the next five days effective from May 1, 2019, through a statutory regulatory order (SRO) on Tuesday’s late night.

The sources said the government actually absorbed the increase in oil prices at least for the next five days by reducing sales tax rates. An estimated revenue loss due to the reduction is around three billion rupees. The federal cabinet has already deferred up to 14 percent increase in prices of petroleum products proposed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and referred the matter to the Economic Coordination Committee for further consideration. Ogra recommended raise from the ongoing month.

The FBR, through a SRO (499(I)/2019) reduced sales tax rate from flat 17 percent to two percent ad valorem for motor gasoline, 13 percent for high speed diesel, eight percent for kerosene and nine percent for light diesel oil. On December 31, the FBR fixed a flat rate of 17 percent on sale of all petroleum products.

Reduction in sales tax rates, during the current fiscal year, continued to haunt the FBR, which is already facing a massive shortfall in revenue collection. The FBR witnessed Rs355 billion in revenue shortfall during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year of 2018/19. The apex tax authority provisionally collected Rs2.983 trillion in the July-April period as against the target of Rs3.337 trillion for the period.

Earlier, the FBR in a presentation the finance ministry in March estimated Rs44 billion in revenue losses thanks to cut in sales tax rates on petroleum products. In January, the government increased sales tax rates following the actual calculation of revenue shortfall of Rs80 billion from petroleum products in the first half of the current fiscal year.

The FBR was collecting sales tax of Rs11.80/litre of petrol when its retail price was Rs81.93 in January 2018. But, the FBR started collecting Rs13.20 in sales tax on a litre of petrol with the increase in sales tax rate to 17 percent, as retail price of motor gasoline reached Rs90.97 in January 2019.

The sources said the government needs to now increase its non-tax revenue in the shape of petroleum levy following reduction in sales tax rate. Reduction in sales tax rates would also negatively affect the fund transfers to provinces, which are based on collection by the FBR, the sources added.