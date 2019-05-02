KU seminar

Copying words and ideas from someone else without citing the original source is plagiarism. If you keep yourself limited then your research will also remain narrow and restricted, work extensively for quality research.

These views were expressed by Assistant Professor Syeda Tuba Javaid, Iqra University, while addressing during a seminar titled ‘how to write a research paper and introduction to SPSS software’. The seminar was organised by the Department of Education of University of Karachi.

She said that our education system was blamed for not being up to the mark, which was not true at all. Our students had completed their initial studies in the country and they were working at higher positions everywhere in the world with reputed institutions and organisations which clearly show that there was nothing wrong with our education system, we only lack opportunities.

She advised the students to carefully select journals for the printing of their research papers, and informed the participants that they could not print the same research work again and again.