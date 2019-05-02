close
Thu May 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

50-year-old man ‘commits suicide’

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 2, 2019

A man was found dead near Gora Qabaristan within the limits of the Saddar police station on Wednesday. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

According to SHO Ashraf Afridi, 50-year-old Nadeem Ahmed Khan committed suicide by shooting himself with his own licensed handgun after being disheartened by his illness. Khan lived alone in a residential apartment on Sharae Faisal. The SHO said that the deceased was a bachelor and jobless.

