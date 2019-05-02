Bad planning for flyovers’ constructioncauses traffic mess in North Nazimabad

When it comes to repairing utility lines or starting development projects in Karachi, the authorities tend to dig up roads and streets in no time. However, often after that they realise that they do not have sufficient funds to complete the task or they had not planned alternative routes for traffic. Such bad planning leads to public nuisance for months, if not years.

The same situation has happened now in Karachi’s District Central where the federal government, after it constructed a dedicated track for the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit project from Surjani Town till Guru Mandir over a period of more than two years, has started constructing six more flyovers, two each at three intersections on Sher Shah Suri Road in North Nazimabad.

Sher Shah Suri Road starts from Abdullah Morr in Surjani Town and goes all the way till Lasbela. The authorities wanted to resolve the issue of congested traffic on the road so they decided to construct flyovers at the intersections of Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and KDA Chowrangi on both sides of the elevated track for the Green Line project so that a 15-kilometre (km) signal-free corridor could be formed. However, there will not be any flyover at the Power House Chowrangi, where snarl-ups are often witnessed during rush hours.

As the federal, provincial and local governments did not plan properly before digging up Sher Shah Suri Road for the construction of these flyovers, no proper alternative arrangements were made for the traffic due to which it has become excruciating to travel in North Nazimabad these days.

The alternative routes provided by the authorities are derelict and have huge speed breakers that halt traffic for hours, especially at Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi.

A past report

When work was under way on the Green Line project, the Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited (KIDCL), a company formed by the last federal government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to oversee the construction work of the Green Line project, submitted an Environment Impact Assessment report to the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa), in which it was stated that the construction activities for the Green Line BRT were likely to cause hindrance in traffic flow if not dealt with properly.

“A temporary traffic management plan will be developed and submitted by the contractor at least one month before commencement of construction. The main objectives of the plan shall be to maximise the safety of the workforce and the travelling public. The main secondary objective will be to [allow] traffic [to flow] as freely as possible,” the report read.

It was further mentioned in the report that measures needed to be taken to deal with the traffic issues due to work on the Green Line project, which included ensuring lane availability and minimisation of traffic flows at the work site, allowing diversion routes where necessary, and informing the commuters about any deviations and closure of roads through standard signs and displays.

Ironically, most of these measures were not followed properly during Green Line BRT’s construction. As of now, this report may not be exactly applicable to the six flyovers being constructed simultaneously, but it is the standard procedure to remove all the speed breakers and ditches from the alternative routes to ensure maximum flow of traffic.

To exacerbate the situation, the garters placed on the road for the flyovers’ construction have iron rods protruding from them, which are dangerous for motorcyclists.

The KIDCL is constructing these flyovers under the federal government’s Karachi Package at a cost of Rs2.124 billion. These flyovers are in addition to the three flyovers earlier constructed on the median of Sher Shah Suri Road on the three intersections for the segregated movement of Green Line Bus service. Now, two flyovers are being constructed each over the three intersections which will run parallel to the existing flyovers of the Green Line track.

The under-construction flyovers have three lanes each. The one over Sakhi Hassan would be 1.37 kilometres (km) long, including its ramps, while those over Five Star Chowrangi and KDA Chowrangi would be 1.241km and 1.35km long respectively, along with their ramps.

DMC’s version

Speaking to The News, District Municipal Corporation Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi lamented that the DMC was never taken on board before starting the construction work.

“We have written several letters to the KIDCL regarding alternative routes,” he said, adding that the area where the KIDCL had initiated the construction work was one of the Karachi’s busiest streets where proper planning should have been done before digging up the road. Hashmi feared that the traffic situation in the area would exacerbate during Ramazan.

Completion date

Commenting on the traffic issues in the Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi area, the KIDCL chief financial officer, Zubair Channa, told The News that at Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi they had very narrow space for the traffic movement due to which they had made the service road as the alternative route. He claimed that the service road was being carpeted so that commuters could travel easily.

Channa maintained that all the six flyovers would become operational by mid-July or August, after which the drains along the road would be covered to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.