Under-trial prisoner’s bid to escape from Central Jail Karachi foiled

Two years after the successful escape of two hardcore militants of banned outfits from the Central Jail Karachi, another under-trial prisoner (UTP) attempted to escape on Wednesday, but his efforts remained unfruitful.

According to details, a UTP named Sheharyar Khan, son of Abdur Rehman, who was arrested by the Nazimabad police for possessing illegal weapons, attempted to escape from the premises of the Central Jail in the morning, but he failed despite managing to cross two security barriers.

Jail officials said a Frontier Constabulary official spotted the prisoner after he had crossed the two security barriers, adding that the jail administration was immediately alerted about the prisoner’s attempt.

The jail police reached the site and caught the prisoner, following which he was again shifted to the barracks. FC official Wali Khan and jail police official Yamin were rewarded with cash and certificate for foiling the attempt.

The jail has four security barriers: the inner two are in control of the jail administration, the FC watchtowers are installed on the third security barrier and the local police and Rangers are responsible for the fourth security barrier that is outside the jail.

Jail police officials said the prisoner had escaped from the Ayub Ward of the jail, where he was kept in custody. “An FC official deployed on the watchtower foiled the attempt,” said an official. “The FC official and the jail police caught him and sent him back to the barracks.”

Sources in the jail police said the prisoner attempted to escape when the barracks opened in the morning by moving towards Ghausia Colony located close to the Central Jail. Several attempts by prisoners to escape from the jail have been made in the past. The major incident of prisoners’ escape occurred in 2017, when two UTPs — Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz, alias Firaun, and Muhammad Ahmed Khan, alias Munna — had escaped from the judicial complex of the Central Jail by breaking the prison grill and changing their appearance in the judge’s bathroom.

Interestingly, the jail staff came to know about their escape the next day when they were supposed to be presented before the court inside the jail. The two had been arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department in 2013 for their involvement in dozens of targeted killings. They are yet to be caught again.