Labour Day rallies call for workers to unite for getting their rights

There is a nexus among the country’s elite, comprising the feudals and the capitalists, to crush the labour movement and keep the labourers writhing in misery and poverty.

Former Senate chairman and incumbent senator of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Raza Rabbani said this while speaking as the chief guest at a rally held on Wednesday evening on the occasion of International Workers’ Day or Labour Day at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Rabbani was of the view that the biggest dilemma being faced by Pakistan today was its possible accord with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Pakistan has capitulated to the IMF, taking the country back into the colonial era like the one foisted on the Sub-Continent by the East India Company,” he said.

He warned the rulers that if they did not take Parliament into confidence on the IMF deal, the consequences would be very grave for the people. The PPP senator paid a hearty tribute to the Chicago martyrs and praised them for making the labourers’ struggle a worldwide movement whereby workers could demand fair play and justice.

Recalling the past, Rabbani mentioned how the cycle of suppression was set during the Ayub era when the student and trade unions were banned. However, talking about the press censorship and suppression of today, he said such censorship had not been witnessed even during the successive martial laws.

Mentioning the threatening calls to media persons and registration of ‘false’ cases against them, he lauded the journalists who had stood up to such cowing down tactics and suggested the convention of trade unions across the country to discuss a strategy for the attainment of workers’ rights.

“The current finance minister deep down is an IMF man,” he said, adding that the common men and workers would be most adversely effected by any accord with the IMF. Noted leftist leader and advocate Akhtar Hussain, citing the Chicago episode of 1886, said there was no difference between the situation of Chicago of 1886 and today’s Pakistan. Whereas the workers in Chicago through their sacrifices had their daily working hours cut to eight, workers in Pakistan still had to work 12 or 16 hours a day, he said, lamenting that all segments of the country were united as a rock but only the workers were not united, which was the cause of all ills affecting the workers.

Justice (retd) Rashid A Razvi said the political parties were the main cause of the workers’ plight. Naghma Sheikh of the Democratic Youth Front (DYF) bemoaned the fact that the government had withdrawn all the concessions for the financially challenged and was cutting back on the spending on education.

Nasir Mansoor of the National Trade Unions Federation condemned Pakistan’s capitulation to the IMF and said an accord with the IMF would enslave Pakistan to the dictates of the Bretton Woods institutions.

“We have to struggle against the policies of the IMF and the World Bank. The recent increases in the prices of petrol, gas, and some other utilities which would hit the common man the hardest are a brainchild of the IMF,” he said.

Noted social worker Faisal Edhi said in order to extract their due share of resources from the rulers, workers would have to form their political party and make an entry into Parliament, which presently was controlled by the anti-labour forces.

Ashraf Khan, Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) president, said one of the reasons for the workers’ problems was that they were deprived of opportunities of attaining skills. He lamented that there were not enough vocational training institutions to impart skills to the workers.

“We have to struggle against the elite,” said Zehra Khan of the Home-Based Women Workers’ Federation. She highlighted the role of women in the trade unions. The backyard of the KPC was filled to capacity and by one estimate, there were over a thousand workers representing various labour organisations at the rally.

All over, there were banners with slogans like “Red salute to the martyrs of Chicago”, “Restore Student and Trade Unions”, and others calling on the rulers to mete out justice to the workers. A redeeming feature was lovely solos by vocalist Ali Raza, one of them was Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain Tere, a poem by the late Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Railways union event

Rabbani also attended and addressed an event organised by the Railways’ Workers Union in connection with Labour Day. The ceremony was held at the Cantonment Railway Station.

The PPP senator said capitalists and feudal landlords of Pakistan had always colluded with each other to exploit the masses. He added that conspiracies had been hatched up during the past military regimes to weaken the labour rights’ organisations in the country.

“It is high time for the labourers in the country to get united for the sake of change of the system. We know in what manner the democratic forces in the country are being divided,” he said.

The former Senate chairman lamented the price hike of essential commodities in the country, saying that the present rulers, who had claimed to end price hike, instead caused inflation. “What to talk of a labourer when a person belonging to the lower-middle class in the country could not simply lead his life,” he said.

According to Rabbani, the present government had increased tariff on gas and electricity consumption in the country on the instructions of the IMF. “Once more, words are being spread to increase the petroleum prices,” he said.

He lamented that no referendum had been held in the last 35 years for choosing the collective bargaining agency (CBA) for labourers of the Pakistan Railways. He said such a referendum was a basic right of the labourers. Commenting on the demands of Sindh’s division, Rabbani said people should not worry as neither would Sindh be divided nor would the governor’s rule be imposed in the province.

Women workers’ rally

A procession of home-based women workers held on Labour Day demanded all due rights for the home-based women workers as per labour laws.

The procession was organised by the Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF). Led by Saba Edhi of the Edhi Foundation and Zahra Khan, the founder and central general secretary of the HBBWF, it started from the Regal Chowk and culminated at the KPC. This was the first time that women workers had arranged their own rally in Karachi on Labour Day.

Addressing the event, Zahra said the workers of organised labour sector were facing huge exploitation in Pakistan, while the workers of informal sector, including the home-based workers, were toiling in inhuman conditions.

She said in Pakistan there was an estimated 68 million labour force and 70 per cent of it belonged to the informal sector, who were deprived of their rights. She said more than 12.5 million workers in the country were home based, 80 per cent of whom were women. These workers generated about Rs400 million annually for the national economy, she maintained.

Home-based Women Bangle Workers Union leader Shakeela Khan said a majority of factories and industries in the country were exploiting the labour class as their workers were not given appointment letters and they were not registered with the social security institutions.

Shakeela maintained that contract labour was rampant and workers were not allowed to form trade unions. She lamented that a majority of political parties did not speak for the rights of workers and the labour department was not interested in resolving their issues. She asserted that there was only one option for those workers to get their rights, which was to become united and organised.

Saba said the struggle of women workers was praiseworthy. She asked women to participate in the struggle for their rights and be an active part of social change.

The rally participants demanded that social security of home-based workers be ensured and the facilities of health care, education and pension be provided to them. They also called for registering the workers along with their employers and contractors with the labour department.

The participants also rejected the gender wage gap. There should be same wage for both the genders for same work, they said and called for abolition of all discriminatory laws against the women and an end to harassment of women at the workplaces.

The women workers demanded that the government stop complying with the IMF’s directives. Sacked workers including media workers should be reinstituted and their dues paid, they said.

The other demands of the women workers included no cuts in salaries of media workers, maternity leaves to the women workers as per the law and abolition of the contract labour system. The rally participants called for accepting the right of workers to form trade unions and elect CBAs.

They also demanded the abolition of the ministry of privatisation so that no state-run entities could be privatised.

Another demand made during the event was for the recovery of all the missing persons, including political, social and media workers. The women workers also demanded the introduction of agricultural reforms and distribution of government lands among landless Haris, along with putting a stop to the forced conversions of Hindu girls.

Sajida Kausar from the HBWWF, Jameela Latif from the Home-based Women Bangle Workers Union, Kausar Nissa from the Shahpur Chakar and others also spoke during the event.