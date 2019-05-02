Traffic in Ramazan

I am a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar near Millennium Mall where traffic is a big issue and road networks are mostly clogged with traffic jams. Normally, this happens every day but in Ramazan the traffic congestion on roads and crowds on public transport is at its highest. People experience horrible traffic during the peak hours of Ramazan – and especially at night due to the several malls and restaurants around the area. People go to malls for Eid shopping and restaurants get full for Iftar parties and Ramazan deals. The mismanagement on the roads is mainly responsible for such conditions; unplanned road digging, haphazard car parking on the roads, slow-moving rickshaws and jaywalking make the situation worst.

This is why commuters in the area face such terrible traffic jams, so much so that it takes almost one to two hours to travel to any place. I request the DG traffic to pay attention towards this matter so that this problem can be eased, if not resolved.

Naeema Ahmed

Karachi