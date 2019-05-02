close
Thu May 02, 2019
What change?

Newspost

 
May 2, 2019

Tabdeeli really has come about, what with news of a hike in petroleum prices of Rs14.37. However, prices are low in the international market (per Barrel $72.04). As the country suffers from a lot of challenges like unemployment, poverty, health crises etc, an increase in petroleum prices would be a very unwise decision.

Adnan Ahmed Channa

Islamabad

