What change?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tabdeeli really has come about, what with news of a hike in petroleum prices of Rs14.37. However, prices are low in the international market (per Barrel $72.04). As the country suffers from a lot of challenges like unemployment, poverty, health crises etc, an increase in petroleum prices would be a very unwise decision.
Adnan Ahmed Channa
Islamabad
Tabdeeli really has come about, what with news of a hike in petroleum prices of Rs14.37. However, prices are low in the international market (per Barrel $72.04). As the country suffers from a lot of challenges like unemployment, poverty, health crises etc, an increase in petroleum prices would be a very unwise decision.
Adnan Ahmed Channa
Islamabad