The carrot and stick of taxes

Whenever any new federal government comes into power, it immediately tries to put an additional tax burden on those individuals or companies which are already paying their taxes in a fair manner. In other words, instead of bringing new individuals/companies into the tax-net, the government of the day is putting more tax burden on those who are already contributing to the national revenue. This, by any means, is not a wise and prudent economic policy.

If the government will continue to place the tax burden only on those who pay their taxes, then taxpayers will be discouraged a lot. I, therefore, request that all those individuals/companies may be brought into the tax net which have been dodging the government for many years. For that purpose, a carrot and stick policy may be adopted. Those who want to come into the tax net voluntarily may be facilitated and guided (carrot policy) and those who avoid to come into the fold of being taxed, may be raided, arrested, fined and punished heavily (stick policy). Only in this manner will the government of the day be able to increase the tax net and establish its writ.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi