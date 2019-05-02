Dense roads

With the increase in traffic over the years, we are witnessing traffic jams on crossings everywhere in Islamabad. These traffic jams normally occur during rush hours. A study of traffic lights fitted at these crossings shows that the duration of the lighting system does not cater for the increase in the density of the traffic around these areas. Their duration is long enough to cater for the lower density of vehicular traffic. However, during peak hours the duration of the traffic lights need to be increased, resulting in traffic jams. Some times, a traffic policeman standing nearby normally steps in and start regulating the traffic or goes to the switchboard and starts controlling the duration of the lights.Unfortunately, it is not possible to have a policeman on all the crossings in the city.

During my recent visit to Australia, I saw that they have a remote control system whereby the traffic density on the roads is constantly monitored. The duration of traffic lights is increased or decreased depending on the traffic density in a particular area. I did not see any policeman on any crossing during my two-month stay there. Maybe there is a need to adopt a similar system in Pakistan so as to relieve people of the immense inconvenience that is caused due to traffic jams.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad