Whose day was it anyway?

As I sat down at the table on Wednesday morning, May 1, I asked the house help to please bring me my breakfast and had it in enough comfort. While I was having it, I retweeted a tweet which stated how home workers and labourers should be given room to relax on May 1 and why they deserve to be the first ones to enjoy it. I added my comment to the tweet with enough enthusiasm and then gently asked my house help again to please bring the tea. Well, I guess, this is the situation in most parts of the country but something we fail to accept. The one who actually deserve a day off don’t get a free day and those who don’t get it anyway.

Areeb Shirazi

Islamabad