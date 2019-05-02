Labour minister presents Rs10m cheque to Punjab CM for dams fund

LAHORE: During the inauguration ceremony of labour colony at Warburton, Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi has presented a cheque worth Rs 10 million to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as a donation from industrial workers for the dam fund.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Ijaz Shah said Nankana Sahib was ignored in the past and added that 22,000-kanal state land has been retrieved from the land grabbers in Nankana Sahib during anti-encroachment campaign launched by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The government has also allocated funds for Baba Guru Nanak University in the next financial year. "Getting commissions from development projects was a menace in the past but I will not let anybody to continue with it", he added.

The PTI government has completed the first phase of this project which was lingering on during the past many years. Ansar Majeed said that the labour policy has been announced and many steps have been taken for the welfare of the labourers.